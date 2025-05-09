Insider Selling: Kellanova (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells 114,583 Shares of Stock

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $9,459,972.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,816,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,145,389.44. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of K opened at $82.57 on Friday. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $55.96 and a 12 month high of $83.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.30.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 37.25%. Kellanova’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellanova

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Kellanova by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 542,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,943,000 after buying an additional 13,531 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth about $384,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,490,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 134.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,800,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,383 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

