Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,832 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.33% of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGPT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 909.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,214,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,865,000.

NYSEARCA:IGPT opened at $42.50 on Friday. Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.65 million, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.73.

The Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (IGPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index of securities that derive more than 50% of their revenue to the future media industry. These components may be from any market-cap, and from any geography.

