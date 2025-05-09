Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,347 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $393,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,316.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 18,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period.

Shares of BSMQ stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.58. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $23.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.0533 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

