IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading Down 0.2% After Analyst Downgrade

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $50.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. IonQ traded as low as $28.11 and last traded at $29.07. 15,580,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 16,280,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.14.

IONQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of IonQ from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of IonQ from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on IonQ from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IonQ presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

In other IonQ news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 1,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $29,828.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 592,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,563,438. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Peter Hume Chapman sold 2,000,000 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $37,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 414,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,875.36. This represents a 82.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,033,166 shares of company stock valued at $38,059,593. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in IonQ by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 11,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in IonQ by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 54,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in IonQ by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of IonQ by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in shares of IonQ by 50.0% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.56 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.36.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. IonQ had a negative net margin of 457.85% and a negative return on equity of 36.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

