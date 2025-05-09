iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) Shares Bought by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Free Report) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXI. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 184.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

EXI stock opened at $153.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.27. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $127.05 and a twelve month high of $154.60.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

