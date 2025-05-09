iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Stock Holdings Cut by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 292,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 111,940 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 206,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,834,000. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,466,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHF opened at $50.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $633.01 million, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.54 and a 200-day moving average of $51.57. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $58.94.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

