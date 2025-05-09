JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Stock Price Down 6.6% – Time to Sell?

JCDecaux SE (EPA:DEC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €14.13 ($15.88) and last traded at €14.64 ($16.45). 644,016 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 213% from the average session volume of 205,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.67 ($17.61).

JCDecaux Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €15.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is €15.51.

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SE operates as an outdoor advertising company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment provides advertising services in shopping malls; rents street furniture; and sells and rents equipment, such as automatic public toilets, bikes, etc., as well as provides cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

