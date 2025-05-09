JD Bancshares (OTCMKTS:JDVB) Shares Up 0% – Still a Buy?

Shares of JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDVB – Get Free Report) shot up 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.51 and last traded at $25.51. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

JD Bancshares Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average of $24.52.

About JD Bancshares

JD Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for JD Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in South Louisiana. The company offers checking, demand, savings, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts; commercial, business, real estate, agricultural, mobile home, vehicle, consumer, and mortgage loans; debit and credit cards; and overdraft protection, wire transfer, bill payment, safe deposit box, automatic clearance house origination, online and mobile banking, merchant, and other banking services.

