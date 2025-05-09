Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 7,250 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.15, for a total value of $2,139,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,506,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,744,894.90. This represents a 0.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Morningstar Stock Up 2.4 %

MORN stock opened at $305.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $286.20 and a 200-day moving average of $318.44. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.34 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $581.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.07 million. Morningstar had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 23.28%.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Morningstar

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a $0.455 dividend. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,803,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,144,000 after buying an additional 51,598 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Morningstar by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,080,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,903,000 after acquiring an additional 130,087 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Morningstar by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,116,000 after purchasing an additional 64,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at $111,694,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 305,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,719,000 after purchasing an additional 13,155 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MORN. StockNews.com raised Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Morningstar from $387.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

