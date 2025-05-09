JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $105.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, February 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.15.

Shares of ZBH opened at $95.07 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $89.92 and a 12 month high of $122.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $150,649.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,379.20. The trade was a 14.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,118,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,019,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,645 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,760,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,559,147,000 after buying an additional 176,337 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,955,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $417,814,000 after acquiring an additional 218,688 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 398.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,497,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $369,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,370,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,367,000 after purchasing an additional 167,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

