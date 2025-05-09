Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,031 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kearny Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Optas LLC bought a new stake in Kearny Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,784 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Kearny Financial from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

NASDAQ KRNY opened at $6.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $411.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.70. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $8.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.00.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Kearny Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $38.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.71 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.60%.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

