Kirsty Roth Sells 16,233 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Stock

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) Senior Officer Kirsty Roth sold 16,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$252.58, for a total value of C$4,100,153.87.

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 0.2 %

TRI opened at C$260.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$248.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$240.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.94. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$214.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$262.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 32.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 5.6395803 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a C$255.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$260.00 to C$286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$265.00 to C$280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$175.00 to C$181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$252.40.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

