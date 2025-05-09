Kirsty Roth Sells 16,233 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Stock

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) Senior Officer Kirsty Roth sold 16,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$252.58, for a total value of C$4,100,153.87.
Thomson Reuters Stock Down 0.2 %
TRI opened at C$260.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$248.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$240.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.94. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$214.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$262.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40.
Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 32.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 5.6395803 earnings per share for the current year.
Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.
