Large Cap Stocks Worth Watching – May 7th

Alphabet, Tesla, NVIDIA, Invesco QQQ, Palantir Technologies, Apple, and Advanced Micro Devices are the seven Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large-cap stocks are shares of companies whose total market capitalization typically exceeds $10 billion, reflecting their large size and established market presence. These companies are often well-known, financially stable and may pay regular dividends. Because of their scale and liquidity, large-caps generally exhibit lower volatility and more predictable performance compared to smaller-cap stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $12.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.49. 104,021,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,749,145. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $274.94. 55,453,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,081,164. Tesla has a 12-month low of $167.41 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $258.47 and a 200 day moving average of $325.98. The firm has a market cap of $885.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.73, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.74. 108,243,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,070,781. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.81. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $481.30. The stock had a trading volume of 24,530,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,909,797. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $540.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $468.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $499.45. The stock has a market cap of $301.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

NASDAQ:PLTR traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.60. 79,054,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,651,430. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.34 and a 200 day moving average of $80.74. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $125.41. The company has a market capitalization of $257.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 576.02, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Apple stock traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.17. 40,703,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,329,660. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Shares of AMD traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.28. 68,354,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,194,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.51. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $187.28.

