Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Legacy Housing were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in Legacy Housing by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 472,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Legacy Housing by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 623,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,383,000 after acquiring an additional 80,982 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 713,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,619,000 after acquiring an additional 48,268 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 81,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 29,460 shares during the period. Finally, Villanova Investment Management Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 95,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 13,376 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGH opened at $25.32 on Friday. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $29.31. The company has a market cap of $610.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.24.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 33.11%. The company had revenue of $54.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $44.59 million.

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

