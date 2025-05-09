Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Stake Boosted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,955 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 1,052.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 4,296.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 1,513.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEGN opened at $32.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.73 and a beta of 0.20. Legend Biotech Co. has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.47.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $186.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.00 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 66.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Legend Biotech from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.82.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

