Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Trading Down 4.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPS – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 84,549 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 50,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Legend Power Systems Trading Down 4.5 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 5.98.
About Legend Power Systems
Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Legend Power Systems
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- IBM’s AI Offensive: Assessing IBM’s Path to Renewed Growth
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Rockwell Automation: Tailwinds From Onshoring U.S. Production
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Is Energy Transfer Undervalued or a Value Trap?
Receive News & Ratings for Legend Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.