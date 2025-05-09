Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Major Shareholder Sells $12,053,968.05 in Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) major shareholder Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 398,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $12,053,968.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,617,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,129,867.63. This represents a 3.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Softbank Group Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 2nd, Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 422,177 shares of Lemonade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $12,737,080.09.

On Monday, April 28th, Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 500 shares of Lemonade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $15,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 26th, Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 42,160 shares of Lemonade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total transaction of $1,569,195.20.

On Monday, March 24th, Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 204,575 shares of Lemonade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $7,585,641.00.

LMND stock opened at $31.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.03. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 2.13.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.02). Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 32.85% and a negative net margin of 43.51%. Lemonade’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. Research analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Lemonade by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lemonade by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lemonade by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lemonade by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Lemonade from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lemonade from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lemonade from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lemonade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.17.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

