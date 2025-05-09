Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lifeway Foods Price Performance

NASDAQ LWAY opened at $24.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.75. Lifeway Foods has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $28.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.45.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $46.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.00 million. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 19.97%.

Insider Transactions at Lifeway Foods

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $213,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,343 shares in the company, valued at $369,579.33. This represents a 36.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,251,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,075,643.66. This represents a 1.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,885 shares of company stock valued at $1,766,840 over the last quarter. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lifeway Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $3,607,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 4th quarter worth $3,512,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 120,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $2,925,000. 36.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.