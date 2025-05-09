Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Senior Officer Sells C$3,105,054.78 in Stock

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Per Bank sold 13,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$223.00, for a total transaction of C$3,105,054.78.

Loblaw Companies Stock Down 3.7 %

Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$220.60 on Friday. Loblaw Companies Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$152.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$229.56. The company has a market cap of C$66.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$203.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$190.48.

Loblaw Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.513 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on L shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$215.00 to C$234.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$185.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$195.00 to C$245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$200.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$210.00 to C$253.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$236.88.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw is one of Canada’s largest grocery, pharmacy, and general merchandise retailers, operating the most expansive store footprint in Ontario and maintaining sizable presences in provinces like Quebec and British Columbia. Key grocery banners include Loblaw, No Frills, and Maxi, while its pharmaceutical operations are the product of its 2014 acquisition of Shoppers Drug Mart.

