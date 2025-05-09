Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marcus & Millichap by 807.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 7,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Insider Activity at Marcus & Millichap

In related news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 2,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $101,383.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,237.46. This represents a 55.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 39.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Performance

Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $30.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.19 and a beta of 1.24. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.71.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Marcus & Millichap had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $145.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.20 million.

Marcus & Millichap Profile

(Free Report)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.