Mariner LLC Acquires New Position in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arhaus by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arhaus Trading Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ ARHS opened at $7.93 on Friday. Arhaus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $311.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.76 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.18%. Arhaus’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARHS shares. Baird R W lowered shares of Arhaus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Arhaus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.91.

Arhaus Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

