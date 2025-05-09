Mariner LLC Grows Stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average is $7.88. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $11.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.64 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

