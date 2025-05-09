Mariner LLC Grows Stock Position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 793.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $4.76 on Friday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $7.47. The firm has a market cap of $945.76 million, a PE ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $5.34.

In other Energy Fuels news, VP Daniel Kapostasy sold 12,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $50,635.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,590.50. This trade represents a 17.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bruce D. Hansen acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 295,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,765.75. This trade represents a 2.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital set a $5.75 price target on Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Energy Fuels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

