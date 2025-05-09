Mariner LLC Raises Stock Position in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares in the last quarter. 3.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE UGP opened at $2.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.13. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $4.96.

Ultrapar Participações Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.0774 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UGP. HSBC upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.10 to $3.20 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultrapar Participações has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

