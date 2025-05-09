Mariner LLC Reduces Stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Mariner LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 1,240.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

NYSE:WOLF opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $567.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.61. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $30.86.

Insider Transactions at Wolfspeed

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Wolfspeed news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 13,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $55,496.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,075.43. This trade represents a 6.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

WOLF has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $9.50 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

