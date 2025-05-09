Mariner LLC Sells 2,501 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Mariner LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 317.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 909,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 691,862 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 2,757.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 460,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 444,490 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,481,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,929 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 771.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.60 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.20.

Hecla Mining Stock Up 0.9 %

Hecla Mining stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $7.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.52 and a beta of 1.57.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $261.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.50 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Kurt Allen sold 9,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $47,630.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,372.16. This trade represents a 8.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine J. Boggs bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $99,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 348,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,363.31. The trade was a 6.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,915 shares of company stock worth $300,000. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Further Reading

