MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 12,695 Shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) by 168.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,233 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Orion Group were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORN. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Orion Group by 1,936.3% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 9,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORN has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Orion Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th.

Orion Group Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of ORN opened at $7.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $304.53 million, a P/E ratio of -19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $188.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.33 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. Analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

