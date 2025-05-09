MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 22,032 Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Free Report) by 77.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,032 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in TrueCar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Straightline Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in TrueCar by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 99,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 16,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRUE opened at $1.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97. TrueCar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $4.62.

TrueCar ( NASDAQ:TRUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $46.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.30 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 17.54% and a negative net margin of 17.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of TrueCar to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of TrueCar from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.19.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

