MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 4,125 Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 713.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AQST opened at $2.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.49. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 2.02.

Aquestive Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AQST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.11 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AQST. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aquestive Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

