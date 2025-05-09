MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 6,716 Shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Alta Equipment Group worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 167.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 32,218 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 285,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 14,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alta Equipment Group

In other news, COO Craig Brubaker sold 5,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $26,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,640 shares in the company, valued at $493,200. This trade represents a 5.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley started coverage on Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alta Equipment Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.63.

Alta Equipment Group Trading Down 1.8 %

ALTG opened at $4.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $11.39. The stock has a market cap of $146.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.22.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.15 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 42.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alta Equipment Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.87%.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products.

