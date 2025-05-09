MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,256 Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRTH. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Priority Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Priority Technology in the third quarter worth $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Priority Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Priority Technology by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Priority Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded Priority Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Priority Technology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Priority Technology Stock Performance

Shares of PRTH opened at $6.71 on Friday. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.61. The firm has a market cap of $535.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Priority Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $224.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

