MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $130,000 Stock Position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Resources Connection by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Resources Connection by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Resources Connection by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Resources Connection news, Director Roger D. Carlile bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David P. White sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $27,373.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,981.06. This trade represents a 17.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 54,900 shares of company stock valued at $279,295. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RGP stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55. Resources Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $12.19.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Resources Connection from $9.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

