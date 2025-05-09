MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $132,000 Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,552,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,242,000 after acquiring an additional 71,330 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 195.2% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 53,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 35,598 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,349,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,690,000 after purchasing an additional 581,352 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 584,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,060,000 after buying an additional 154,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farringdon Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $639,000. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, CEO Peter J. Federico sold 48,333 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $420,497.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,691,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,715,362.70. The trade was a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $71,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 374,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,288.72. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,384 shares of company stock worth $1,228,039 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $8.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.30. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 16.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Jones Trading reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.96.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

