MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $137,000 Holdings in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Free Report) by 90.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,948 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Ocugen worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 4th quarter valued at $1,681,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocugen by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,588,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 309,853 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 581,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 296,654 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ocugen by 149.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 177,594 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. 10.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocugen Price Performance

OCGN opened at $0.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77. Ocugen, Inc. has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $2.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ocugen ( NASDAQ:OCGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Ocugen had a negative return on equity of 154.75% and a negative net margin of 532.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OCGN. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Ocugen from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve patients’ health. The company’s pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, currently under Phase 3 trials for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa and Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU410ST, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of Stargardt disease.

