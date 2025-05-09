MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $150,000 Stock Holdings in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Free Report) by 94.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,696 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 29,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOW stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $364.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.32. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.75.

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.17 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 22.83% and a negative net margin of 14.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

