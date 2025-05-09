MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) by 145.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,792 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fulcrum Therapeutics worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 367.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 97,565 shares during the period. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 128,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 21,728 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 176.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 367,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 234,810 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fulcrum Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FULC opened at $5.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $292.03 million, a PE ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $10.13.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.