MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Westrock Coffee were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Westrock Coffee in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Westrock Coffee in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Westrock Coffee during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Westrock Coffee by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WEST opened at $6.13 on Friday. Westrock Coffee has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.61. The stock has a market cap of $577.62 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Westrock Coffee ( NASDAQ:WEST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). Westrock Coffee had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Westrock Coffee will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO William A. Ford bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $96,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 476,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,425.50. The trade was a 3.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Westrock Coffee from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Westrock Coffee has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

