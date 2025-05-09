MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,512 Shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens & Northern were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Citizens & Northern by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 290.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 14,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern in the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Institutional investors own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Citizens & Northern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

NASDAQ:CZNC opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.84. Citizens & Northern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.53.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 million. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, May 4th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

In other news, Director Terry L. Lehman acquired 1,400 shares of Citizens & Northern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.70 per share, with a total value of $26,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,031.90. This represents a 5.22 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,210 shares of company stock worth $41,542. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Corp. is a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans.

