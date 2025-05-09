MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Free Report) by 102.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,698 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of City Office REIT worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CIO. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 40.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,704 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in City Office REIT by 237.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 43,562 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 4.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 16,828 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 688.0% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 21,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 18,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $560,000. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

City Office REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CIO opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $194.24 million, a PE ratio of -7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average is $5.18. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

City Office REIT Announces Dividend

City Office REIT ( NYSE:CIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $42.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.38 million. City Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. Research analysts anticipate that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -61.54%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.