MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gambling.com Group were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GAMB. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Gambling.com Group by 94.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 18,656 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,280,000. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GAMB opened at $13.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Gambling.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $469.54 million, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.15.

Gambling.com Group ( NASDAQ:GAMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gambling.com Group Limited will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gambling.com Group in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

