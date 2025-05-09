MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,837 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,732 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Immersion were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Immersion by 276.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 29,054 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Immersion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Immersion by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Immersion by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quartz Partners LLC boosted its stake in Immersion by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Quartz Partners LLC now owns 77,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Immersion stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Immersion Co. has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $13.94. The company has a market cap of $236.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average is $8.21.

Immersion ( NASDAQ:IMMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.33. Immersion had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $474.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that Immersion Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Immersion in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Immersion from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

In other Immersion news, insider William C. Martin bought 27,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $204,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,450,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,952,732.15. This represents a 1.91 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Toro 18 Holdings Llc purchased 59,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $502,149.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,065,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,949,049.52. This trade represents a 0.54 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 128,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,343 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

