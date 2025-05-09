MetLife Investment Management LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 1,457.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,090,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,528 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bicara Therapeutics by 859.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 418,003 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Bicara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,731,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Bicara Therapeutics by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 821,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,306,000 after buying an additional 113,261 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 27th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Bicara Therapeutics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.01 price objective on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 target price on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bicara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Bicara Therapeutics Price Performance

BCAX opened at $13.13 on Friday. Bicara Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.68.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts predict that Bicara Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

About Bicara Therapeutics

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

