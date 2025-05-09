MetLife Investment Management LLC Takes Position in FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 72,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in FREYR Battery by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in FREYR Battery by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 11,502 shares in the last quarter. 52.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FREYR Battery Stock Up 3.2 %

FREY stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. FREYR Battery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $3.36. The firm has a market cap of $181.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.74.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery, Inc provides battery solutions in the United States, Norway, and internationally. The company develops battery cell manufacturing facilities. It serves its products to energy storage systems and commercial mobility, including marine applications and commercial vehicles markets. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg.

