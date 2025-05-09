MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.10% of MillerKnoll worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MLKN. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MillerKnoll by 458.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MillerKnoll by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 793.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in MillerKnoll by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MillerKnoll Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $16.77 on Friday. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $31.73. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average is $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.60.

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $876.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.88 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is 178.57%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. Sidoti upgraded shares of MillerKnoll to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

