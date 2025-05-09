Morgan Stanley Cuts Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $58.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ALB. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $109.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Albemarle from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.43.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALB

Albemarle Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of ALB stock opened at $57.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $49.43 and a 1-year high of $137.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.91 and a 200-day moving average of $83.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.71.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 340.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Albemarle by 606.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. First Community Trust NA grew its position in Albemarle by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.