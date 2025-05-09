Morgan Stanley Cuts Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $95.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ZBH. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.15.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $95.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.91. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $89.92 and a 52 week high of $122.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.61 and its 200 day moving average is $106.17.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $150,649.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,379.20. This trade represents a 14.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,118,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,019,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,645 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,760,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,559,147,000 after buying an additional 176,337 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,955,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $417,814,000 after buying an additional 218,688 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 398.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,497,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,370,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $250,367,000 after acquiring an additional 167,435 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

