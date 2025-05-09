National Bank Financial Forecasts CAE FY2027 Earnings

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of CAE in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $1.18 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CAE. Bank of America upgraded CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CAE from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of CAE in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

CAE Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CAE opened at $25.91 on Thursday. CAE has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $27.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAE

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CAE by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,759,000 after acquiring an additional 42,325 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,746,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,436,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter valued at about $846,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter worth about $13,763,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

