National Bank Financial Predicts TSE:ATD Q4 Earnings

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Free Report) – National Bank Financial lowered their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $4.04 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.23 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ATD. Veritas upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. TD Securities cut their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$85.92.

ATD stock opened at C$69.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$70.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$74.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.54. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$65.95 and a one year high of C$85.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is 18.26%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

