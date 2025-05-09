National Bank Financial Weighs in on TSE:TF Q1 Earnings

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Timbercreek Financial in a research note issued on Monday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Timbercreek Financial’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$8.00 price target on Timbercreek Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Timbercreek Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Timbercreek Financial stock opened at C$7.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.88, a quick ratio of 145.00 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$586.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.23. Timbercreek Financial has a 52 week low of C$5.91 and a 52 week high of C$8.29.

Timbercreek Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 96.90%.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corp. provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings in urban markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

