NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Trading Up 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.99 and last traded at $6.57. Approximately 13,929 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 18,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

NatWest Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.41.

About NatWest Group

(Get Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.